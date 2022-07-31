Meghan Markle accused of ‘cutting off the truth’: ‘Failure!’

Meghan Markle has come under fire for trying to block Tom Bower from releasing and writing his explosive tell-all.

Biographer and author Tom Bower made this allegation during his interview with ITV's Lorraine.

He started by claiming, “I know when people are cutting me off.”

“It was ridiculous how difficult it was to get to people who I genuinely wanted to hear the good side of her,” he even added during the course of his chat with the host.

“She is a person who controls the narrative,” at the end of the day. “She ghosts people like her father or the Royal Family when she doesn't like them.”

Before concluding he even added, “She's a very determined woman and she thought she could cut me off and she failed.”