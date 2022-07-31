 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian teases new 'business venture coming soon'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 31, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian teases new business venture coming soon
Kourtney Kardashian teases new 'business venture coming soon'

Kourtney Kardashian is hyping fans up with a hint at her upcoming ‘business venture’.

Taking to Instagram, the 43-year-old reality star dropped a photo of her looking absolutely classy in a bold one-piece grey, black and white outfit.

Her glossy hair was pulled back as Kourtney sat on two Maison Goyard trunks to tease her next project.

“It's giving boss lady with business venture coming soon,” she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Kourtney and her new husband Travis Barker appeared in one of the recent photos on Poosh account.

The lovebirds who took their wedding vows in a lavish Italian wedding this May, posed in front of a plant-based restaurant.

“The Kravis guide to vegan dishes in LA,” the caption read. “Head to the link in our bio for the plant-based plates that are delicious enough to make non-vegans drool.”


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle has ‘fractious relationships’ because she ‘controls narrative’

Meghan Markle has ‘fractious relationships’ because she ‘controls narrative’
Prince William, Kate Middleton try to break out of 'royal bubble'

Prince William, Kate Middleton try to break out of 'royal bubble'
SEVENTEEN wins first place for '_WORLD' on Inkigayo

SEVENTEEN wins first place for '_WORLD' on Inkigayo
Prince Charles’ donations from Bin Ladens ‘risked degrading monarchy’

Prince Charles’ donations from Bin Ladens ‘risked degrading monarchy’
Is Pete Davidson prioritizing work over Kim Kardashian? Details inside

Is Pete Davidson prioritizing work over Kim Kardashian? Details inside
Watch: Halsey effortlessly channels Marilyn Monroe-inspired look

Watch: Halsey effortlessly channels Marilyn Monroe-inspired look
Kate Middleton spellbinds onlookers in Plymouth: Expert describes her 'Royal Family's very own Sporty Spice'

Kate Middleton spellbinds onlookers in Plymouth: Expert describes her 'Royal Family's very own Sporty Spice'
Victoria Beckham gushes over David and Harper amid family tensions

Victoria Beckham gushes over David and Harper amid family tensions
STAYC cancels 'Inkigayo' performance after Isa's ankle injury

STAYC cancels 'Inkigayo' performance after Isa's ankle injury
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘royal bait’ ridiculed’: ‘Firm has sharp teeth’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘royal bait’ ridiculed’: ‘Firm has sharp teeth’
‘The Princess’ documentary to feature excerpts from Diana’s Panorama interview

‘The Princess’ documentary to feature excerpts from Diana’s Panorama interview

Johnny Depp in ‘post trail glow’: $3.6 million overnight earnings shock fans

Johnny Depp in ‘post trail glow’: $3.6 million overnight earnings shock fans

Latest

view all