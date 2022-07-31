 
Sunday Jul 31 2022
Prince William, Kate Middleton try to break out of 'royal bubble'

Sunday Jul 31, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s trip to the United States is an attempt for the royal couple to get a ‘slice of American pie’, claimed an expert.

In his column for Yahoo, the royal expert and author Omid Scobie said, “William is keen for his work to be seen and have an impact outside of the UK and the royal bubble.”

“The charitable landscape in America is huge and he wants to have a presence.

"Though the source made no mention of it, I wondered if a little competitiveness with his brother might be in the mix, too.

"Harry’s popularity in Britain may be suffering, but his rise in the US has seen the Archewell Foundation receive huge attention from an impressive list of donors, and his charitable efforts and campaigning has quickly seen him acknowledged by the likes of Forbes and TIME, who named him and Meghan two of the world’s most influential people,” he added.

