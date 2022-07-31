 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle has 'fractious relationships' because she 'controls narrative'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 31, 2022

FileFootage

Meghan Markle allegedly ended up in 'fractious relationships' with so many people because she wanted to 'control the narrative'.

The British author Tom Bower made shocking claims in his book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors.

During his appearance on GB News, Tom claimed the Duchess of Sussex was not impressed when she didn’t rise to the top in the Royal Family.

When asked whether the Suits alum was aware of “keyboard warriors” who defend her online, Tom replied: “Of course she knows.”

“Meghan is a person who controls the narrative — that has been part of the problem,” he added.

“When she came to London to become part of the royal family, she couldn’t understand why she wasn’t more important and wasn’t in control of everything,” the biographer continued.

“And that’s why, of course, she has fractious relationships with so many people.”

“She is utterly passionate about her image … that is everything that matters. She’s a creature of Hollywood,” the author claimed.

“She knows that celebrity images are what earns the money and that’s what she must protect.”

