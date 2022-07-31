 
Sunday Jul 31 2022
Kate Middleton shows off her athletic physique as she helps steer Britain to victory over NZ in sailing race

Sunday Jul 31, 2022

Kate Middleton shows off her athletic physique as she helps steer Britain to victory over NZ in sailing race

Kate Middleton appeared to be a lucky charm for her team as she helped steer Britain to victory over New Zealand in a thrilling sailing exhibition race on Sunday.

Prince William's wife showed off her athletics fitness as she briefly took the helm of a 49ft F50 foiling catamaran under the watchful eye of Sir Ben Ainslie, the most successful sailor in Olympic history, during the friendly “Commonwealth Race’ at the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix in Plymouth Sound.

 Kate left thousands, who lined the coast to watch, spellbound with her sweet smile and stunning fitness during the race. 

Kate Middleton shows off her athletic physique as she helps steer Britain to victory over NZ in sailing race

The mum-of-three joined the 1851 Trust - a charity that seeks to engage and inspire young people to promote sustainability - and the SailGP team on their F50 foiling catamaran.

She also took part in a friendly "Commonwealth Race" against New Zealand, alongside Sir Ben Ainslie, who founded the 1851 Trust. The Duchess was made a patron of the trust in 2014.

Kate Middleton shows off her athletic physique as she helps steer Britain to victory over NZ in sailing race

Travelling at speeds of up to 55mph in a gusty wind, they sailed to an easy victory over Team NZ ahead of the official final day’s racing at the grand prix.

Kate Middleton shows off her athletic physique as she helps steer Britain to victory over NZ in sailing race

Kate Middleton learned to sail as a child and the sport is one of her passions, although to her chagrin she has found herself losing to her husband Prince William on more than one occasion in yacht races between the pair. “She’s a very good sailor in her own right,” Sir Ben said.

