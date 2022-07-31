 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Eugenie had secret reason for ditching veil at royal wedding

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 31, 2022

Princess Eugenie made headlines in 2018 when she chose to skip wearing a veil to her royal wedding
Princess Eugenie made headlines in 2018 when she chose to skip wearing a veil to her royal wedding

Princess Eugenie made headlines in 2018 when she chose to skip wearing a veil to her royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank, and as per Mirror UK, there was a special reason behind the choice!

Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew, chose to make a statement at her wedding with her decision to not wear a veil on her wedding; becoming the first royal bride in decades to ditch the veil!

The princess married Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in 2018, and chose a Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos dress for the big day, with a low-cut back to clearly show off the scar on her spine from a childhood surgery for scoliosis.

Princess Eugenie notably had a surgery on her spine at the tender age of 12 to correct the curvature from scoliosis; she has since made sure to be an active advocate to bring awareness about scoliosis.

She earlier detailed her journey in an article for the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital, in which she said: “Without the care I received at the RNOH I wouldn't look the way I do now; my back would be hunched over. And I wouldn't be able to talk about scoliosis the way I now do, and help other children who come to me with the same problem.”

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth wins hearts by surprising elderly couple: Details

Queen Elizabeth wins hearts by surprising elderly couple: Details
Insane Prince William and Kate Middleton party photos revealed: See

Insane Prince William and Kate Middleton party photos revealed: See
Kate Middleton shows off her athletic physique as she helps steer Britain to victory over NZ in sailing race

Kate Middleton shows off her athletic physique as she helps steer Britain to victory over NZ in sailing race
Prince William shares super-cute video with daughter Princess Charlotte to support Lionesses

Prince William shares super-cute video with daughter Princess Charlotte to support Lionesses
Meghan Markle has ‘fractious relationships’ because she ‘controls narrative’

Meghan Markle has ‘fractious relationships’ because she ‘controls narrative’
Prince William, Kate Middleton try to break out of 'royal bubble'

Prince William, Kate Middleton try to break out of 'royal bubble'
Kourtney Kardashian teases new 'business venture coming soon'

Kourtney Kardashian teases new 'business venture coming soon'
SEVENTEEN wins first place for '_WORLD' on Inkigayo

SEVENTEEN wins first place for '_WORLD' on Inkigayo
Prince Charles’ donations from Bin Ladens ‘risked degrading monarchy’

Prince Charles’ donations from Bin Ladens ‘risked degrading monarchy’
Is Pete Davidson prioritizing work over Kim Kardashian? Details inside

Is Pete Davidson prioritizing work over Kim Kardashian? Details inside
Watch: Halsey effortlessly channels Marilyn Monroe-inspired look

Watch: Halsey effortlessly channels Marilyn Monroe-inspired look
Kate Middleton spellbinds onlookers in Plymouth: Expert describes her 'Royal Family's very own Sporty Spice'

Kate Middleton spellbinds onlookers in Plymouth: Expert describes her 'Royal Family's very own Sporty Spice'

Latest

view all