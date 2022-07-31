Princess Eugenie had secret reason for ditching veil at royal wedding

Princess Eugenie made headlines in 2018 when she chose to skip wearing a veil to her royal wedding

Princess Eugenie made headlines in 2018 when she chose to skip wearing a veil to her royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank, and as per Mirror UK, there was a special reason behind the choice!

Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew, chose to make a statement at her wedding with her decision to not wear a veil on her wedding; becoming the first royal bride in decades to ditch the veil!

The princess married Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in 2018, and chose a Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos dress for the big day, with a low-cut back to clearly show off the scar on her spine from a childhood surgery for scoliosis.

Princess Eugenie notably had a surgery on her spine at the tender age of 12 to correct the curvature from scoliosis; she has since made sure to be an active advocate to bring awareness about scoliosis.

She earlier detailed her journey in an article for the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital, in which she said: “Without the care I received at the RNOH I wouldn't look the way I do now; my back would be hunched over. And I wouldn't be able to talk about scoliosis the way I now do, and help other children who come to me with the same problem.”