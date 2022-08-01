 
Did Meghan Markle meet Prince Andrew before Harry via Ghislaine Maxwell?

Ghislaine Maxwell’s unofficial biographer has suggested that Meghan Markle may have met Prince Andrew via Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein years before she met Prince Harry.

UK’s The Steeple Times in 2020 reported that a renowned journalist tipped them off to inquire whether the now-Duchess of Sussex meet Prince Andrew as a friend of the convicted paedophile Epstein before she met Harry.

This question was revisited by Sommers, the author of Ghislaine Maxwell: An Unauthorized Biography, in a new podcast shared on YouTube in which she explored the connections between Markle, her close friend Markus Anderson, Epstein, Maxwell, and Prince Andrew.

Suggesting that Markle’s friend Anderson may have been a ‘connector’ to Epstein as far back as 2001, Sommers shared that the media may find a ‘photo of Markle on a yacht in Phuket, Thailand cavorting with Prince Andrew’ through Maxwell.

Sommers also claimed that Markle had been invited to the ‘Yacht Week 2016’, an event later described at ‘Sodom and Gomorrah at sea’ by GQ, although it remains unclear whether the Duchess of Sussex attended the event.

The author further said on Twitter: “The Duchess of Sussex is controlled by the same forces that controlled Jeffrey Epstein.”

