Monday Aug 01 2022
Prince Harry thought Kate Middleton could treat Meghan Markle better?

Monday Aug 01, 2022

Prince Harry is said to have once expressed his desire that his brother Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton be more friendly to his own wife Meghan Markle, as per royal author Tom Bower.

The Mirror reported that just before heading off to an official tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2018, Prince Harry told William that ‘Kate should be friendlier’ to his wife Meghan.

“Members of their family, said Harry, were not showing her (Meghan) sufficient support, respect, or friendship,” Bower wrote in his new explosive book.

He added: “Meghan, Harry believed, should be just as appreciated as their mother (Princess Diana).”

Bower then shared that William’s reaction to his brother’s demand was less than ideal, saying: “William’s reply was not sympathetic.”

It is now well-known that the royal brothers’ rift started sometime later in 2018 just months after Harry’s wedding to Meghan and still endures, even more so after Harry and Meghan left the UK and relocated to the US after stepping down as senior royals in 2020. 

