Jimin and J-Hope attends TXT's performance at Lollapalooza

Jimin and J-Hope win the hearts of the fans as they attend TXT's performance at Lollapalooza

TXT became the first ever K-Pop group to perform on the platform and fans are went crazy over them.

On July 30, TXT showcased their vocals on Lollapalooza and the music idols Jimin and J-Hope also appeared in the audience, enjoying the songs and cheering for the band.

The two were standing near the barricade and enjoying the songs, which was a heart-touching act for the fans as they found the bond between the two groups very endearing.

Not only were BTS members in the crowd supporting TXT, but many ARMYs also showed up with their light sticks to cheer for the boys.

Surprisingly, Bang Shi Hyuk, the founder of Big Hit Music, was also in the audience with a significant 'supportive parent' energy!