Monday Aug 01 2022
Suzy & Yang Se Jong spotted filming for 'The Girl Downstairs'

Sources from ALLKPOP reveal Suzy and Yang Se Jong were spotted filming for the Netflix drama 'The Girl Downstairs' at a school, creating buzz for the first unofficial visuals of Suzy as Lee Doo Na and Yang Se Jong as Lee Won Jun

Netflix's 'The Girl Downstairs' is based on a hit webtoon of the same name. As a result, the hype around the drama remake is high in intensity even before its airing.

Earlier this week, netizens revealed that the crew of 'The Girl Downstairs' had been seen filming at a University campus.

Suzy was spotted with straight bangs and a white lace full-sleeves dress, portraying the retired idol star Lee Doo Na. 

On the other hand, Yang Se Jong was seen sporting a casual white t-shirt and jeans, playing college student Lee Won Jun.

The series will mark Yang Se Jong's first acting project after returning from his mandatory military service and Suzy’s latest project after doing Anna.

