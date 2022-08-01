Kate Middleton ‘feeling mortified’ over Meghan Markle’s ‘callousness’

Kate Middleton was reportedly left mortified by callous Meghan Markle, because of her allegedly ‘brazen’ take on the wedding debacle that has overtaken social media, and wedged sides between royal and Sussex fans.

Royal author Katie Nicholl spoke of the mortifying situation in a new interview.

According to a report by Express, she was quoted saying, “Kate has never wanted any suggestion of a rift with Meghan to come out in the press, so for this story to be circulating is very hard.”

“From what I hear, there are different versions of the bridesmaid story, not just the one Meghan discussed,” she went on to explain.

“Kate felt it was all sorted, so to have it brought up again was mortifying. Kate is not in a position to respond and Meghan and Harry know that.”