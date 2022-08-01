Prince Harry traded his 'animated comic' look for 'haunted eyes'

Prince Harry’s demeanour has changed in recent years, claimed body language expert Judy James.

The expert compared the Duke of Sussex’s body language at the 2014 Commonwealth Games to his look in recent years.

“When there are people sitting in between them, the acute, mirrored angle of lean that Harry and William perform to allow themselves to have closeness and a more intimate conversation suggests they’d be happier sitting together having playful fun,” James told The Mirror.

“He is very much the animated comic here who goes out of his way to make his brother and sister-in-law laugh,” she added.

The expert, however, added that Harry has been sporting “dour facial expressions” in recent years.

She also highlighted his “haunted eyes” post bidding farewell to royal duties in 2020 and “tumbling headlong out of this sibling closeness.”

“We can also see that the benefits of the original relationship were emphatically two-or-three-way,” James added.