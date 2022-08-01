Australia Test captain Pat Cummins announces marriage with fiancé Becky Boston

Aussie Test skipper Pat Cummins poses with his wife Becky Boston and son Albie. — Twitter

BYRON BAY: Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins tied the knot with his fiancé Becky Boston here on Saturday.

On Monday, Cummins shared the news of his marriage with his fans on Twitter and wrote: "Just Married."

Cummins and Becky have a nine-month-old baby boy named Albie, who was born in October last year, just before the T20 World Cup.

The couple has been in a relationship since 2013 and got engaged in 2022.

Cummins, who is currently the number one Test bowler, has represented Australia in 43 Tests, 73 ODIs and 39 T20Is. The right-arm pacer was appointed Australia's Test captain in November last year.

