Monday Aug 01 2022
Harry, Meghan must accept Queen's invitation to Balmoral to fix royal tensions

Monday Aug 01, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle must accept Queen’s invitation to Balmoral as an ‘opportunity’ to fix royal tensions, suggested a royal expert.

According to Daily Star, an expert Kinsey Schofield said that the couple should accept the monarch’s invite to the Firm's Scotland getaway.

"If Harry and Meghan accept the Queen’s invitation to Balmoral it will be out of necessity," Kinsey said.

"Megxit was one thing but the Oprah interview was an entirely different level of betrayal," the To Di For Daily podcast host explained.

"I still don't believe that Harry and Meghan properly weighed the pros and cons of executing that interview.

"No one else really has any interest in having the Sussexes around so yes, they must jump at any opportunity they have to still appear to be in the fold."

However, the expert didn’t appear convinced that the couple would accept the invitation just to keep sweet with the Queen.

"Cut to creative meetings with Spotify and Netflix," she added.

"The suits recognize that interest in Harry and Meghan revolves around their association with the Royal Family."

