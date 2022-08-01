 
Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn enjoy a dinner date in Paris

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn enjoyed a dinner date and they look nothing less than a perfect couple.

The 31-year-old musician treated his wife to a candlelit meal on the balcony of the lavish Cheval Blanc palace hotel on Sunday in Paris and set major couple goals.

The Shape of You hit-make cut a casual figure in a white T-shirt as he and his 30-year-old wife enjoyed a glass of red wine each, served by a waiter.

While Cherry, 30, looked gorgeous in a black strappy dress, with her tresses swept up in an elegant bun.

It comes after the couple revealed the surprising news of the birth of their second child on Instagram earlier this year.

The pair are proud parents to two daughters - Lyra Antarctica, two, and Jupiter, three months.

Ed Sheeran took to Instagram to share a snap of white pair of baby booties earlier this year.

Alongside the post, he penned: 'Want to let you all know we've had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x'


