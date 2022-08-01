 
Monday Aug 01 2022
Beyoncé under fire for using ableist slur on her new track 'Heated'

Monday Aug 01, 2022

Singing sensation Beyoncé has faced a backlash over the use of an offensive term on her new ‘Renaissance’ track ‘Heated’. 

The singer is being slammed for singing: “Sp***in’ on that ass, sp** on that ass,” towards the end of the song.

While used colloquially in the US with a similar meaning to “freak out” or “go crazy”, the term emerges from the word “spastic”.

The term is often used in a derogative manner to describe those with disabilities, especially cerebral palsy.

The 40-year-old's new track's lyrics sparked reactions. It comes just weeks after Lizzo also received a backlash over an ableist lyric in her single ‘Grrrls’, which she has since addressed and altered.

Hannah Diviney, a disability advocate, reacted in her own way as she wrote: "So @Beyonce used the word ‘sp**’ in her new song ‘Heated’. Feels like a slap in the face to me, the disabled community and the progress we tried to make with Lizzo."

“Guess I’ll just keep telling the whole industry to ‘do better’ until ableist slurs disappear from music.”

Another added: “Screw you @beyonce. You should be a role model, not making money from the lazy use of derogatory language. Shame on you.”

Meanwhile, Scope also took to Twitter to criticise the singer. “Here we are again. Not long after ableist language from Lizzo, Beyoncé’s new album features an ableist slur not once, but twice. Disabled people’s experiences are not fodder for song lyrics. This must stop.”

