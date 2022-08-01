 
entertainment
Kylie Jenner shows off goofy dance moves with mom Kris Jenner in TikTok video

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is celebrating her mom Kris Jenner in the most adorable way and fans cannot stop gushing over their new TikTok video.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, recently posted a fun-filled video on TikTok, in which the mother-daughter duo can be seen flaunting hilarious dance moves on a song all about the famous Momager.


In the shared video, Kylie was seen donning an oversized black jacket, doing a moonwalk across the frame, while Kris, 60, dances along in a stunning bright pink pantsuit.

The video clip was set to a song called Kris Jenner, You Are a World Famous Wonderful Woman by Papa Razzi and the Photogs.

The lyrics, “Kris Jenner, you’re a nice lady/You’re world famous/You’re on TV/You got a great family/You’re such a nice lady,” perfectly fit their moves.

Fans flooded the comments section with praise and love-filled comments, particularly for Kris, "I hope to be a mom like THE Kris Jenner," wrote one and another said, "This pink suit is a vibe."

