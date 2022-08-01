Hannah Dodd reveals she is working on Bridgerton Season 3

Hannah Dodd recently opened up on playing Francesca Bridgerton in the upcoming season three of the Bridgerton.



According to E! News, Dodd, who replaced Ruby Stokes in season three, shared that she was so excited to play this role and had read six of the novels so far.

“I didn't know what I’d got myself in for, but I needed to read that as soon as possible,” said the 27-year-old.

She continued, “It's such a beautiful book and she’s such a beautiful character. I can't really believe that I get to play her.”

Reflecting on the series, the Enola Holmes actress pointed out that she enjoyed “Colin and Penelope’s story”.

“I am really looking forward to seeing how that pans out in our version,” she remarked.

Meanwhile, the drama creator Dodd’s characters Francesca as “a bit of a mystery within her chatty, extroverted family”.