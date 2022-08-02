 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Trisha Goddard slams 'snobbishness' attack on Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 02, 2022

Trisha Goddard slams snobbishness attack on Meghan Markle

Former talk show host Trisha Goddard has shared her thoughts on Tom Bower's new book and his various "potshots" on Meghan Markle.

Speaking on 60 Minutes Australia, Ms Goddard said: "'For f***s sake!', here we go again", adding that the spitefulness is "boring".

She added: "In the US, people really like them [Meghan and Harry].

"People can't understand what's going on in Britain, other than snobbishness.

"[and] I am pretty sure [that] there's a lot of that going on."

She claims that "you certainly can't blame them" for deciding to remain in the US, rather than return to Windsor.

Goddard notes that the couple have "successfully sued" various publications. She added that she "can't blame them" if they chose to remain the US for the "foreseeable future".

Tom Bower's book, released last month, made a set of bombshell claims about the rift between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Royal Family.

Trisha Goddard also previously spoke to ITV's royal editor Chris Ship on his documentary, ‘Harry and Meghan: The Week That Shook The Royals’ about the couple. At the time, she said: “This is not just racism, but snobbishness."

More From Entertainment:

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright spend quality time together in Sydney

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright spend quality time together in Sydney
Lupita Nyong'o reveals her fitness mantra for a fitter body

Lupita Nyong'o reveals her fitness mantra for a fitter body
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz spotted getting cosy as they head out for dinner in NYC

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz spotted getting cosy as they head out for dinner in NYC
Eva Longoria reveals how jealousy has ruined her past relationships

Eva Longoria reveals how jealousy has ruined her past relationships
Hoda Kotb shares some precious family moments in THIS picture

Hoda Kotb shares some precious family moments in THIS picture
Cheryl gives sneak peek of ‘new pal’: Photo

Cheryl gives sneak peek of ‘new pal’: Photo
Kate Middleton and Prince William's kids facing nightmare at ‘respectable’ new school

Kate Middleton and Prince William's kids facing nightmare at ‘respectable’ new school
Amber Heard worked as a stripper and escort early in her career?

Amber Heard worked as a stripper and escort early in her career?
Jennifer Lopez drops jaws in bold orange dress as she steps out for dinner in Capri

Jennifer Lopez drops jaws in bold orange dress as she steps out for dinner in Capri
Angelina Jolie does ‘electric slide’ as daughter Zahara gets ready to attend Spelman

Angelina Jolie does ‘electric slide’ as daughter Zahara gets ready to attend Spelman

Hannah Dodd reveals she is working on Bridgerton Season 3

Hannah Dodd reveals she is working on Bridgerton Season 3
Elon Musk's dad says 'I'm not proud of my son'

Elon Musk's dad says 'I'm not proud of my son'

Latest

view all