Tuesday Aug 02 2022
Whoopi Goldberg shares heartfelt tribute to Star Trek pioneer Nichelle Nichols

Tuesday Aug 02, 2022

Whoopi Goldberg recently paid homage to her legendary friend and Star Trek pioneer Nichelle Nichols, who died at 89 on July 31.

According to Variety, Goldberg spoke up on The View about Nichols’ groundbreaking performance in the science fiction genre and how she was an “inspiration for millions of people” to pursue acting.

“Nichelle was a trailblazer, a heroine, and an extraordinary woman; somebody who inspired millions and millions of people, but who inspired me,” said Sister Act star.

Goldberg continued, “Nichelle was the first Black person I’d ever seen who made it to the future.”

The Associate actress mentioned that Nichols was “the only beacon that said, ‘Yes, we will be there’”.

“And it just made me feel like that was an amazing thing. She helped propel other women to go into space,” shared the 66-year-old.

Goldberg added, “I was lucky enough to spend time with her over the years. She was my friend and she’ll be missed.”

For the unversed, Nichols was the first Black woman who played a major role of Nyota Uhura in the 1960s Star Trek series. 

