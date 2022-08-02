 
Alia Bhatt talks about pregnancy care from Ranbir Kapoor: 'He makes me feel special'

Alia Bhatt talks about pregnancy care from Ranbir Kapoor: He makes me feel special

Alia Bhatt reveals how her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, does a lot of things to make her feel special amid her pregnancy. 

After tying the knot in a private ceremony in April this year, Alia turned to her Instagram to announce her first pregnancy with husband Ranbir Kapoor. 

When asked what pregnancy care is she getting from her husband, the Highway actor told Prabhat Khabar, "He has always takes good care of me. Now, he is even more careful. If you want to ask whether he massages my feet, he does not. But he does many things to make me feel special. Now, he does more of that.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia awaits the release of her own production, Darlings, and her first film with Ranbir, Brahmastra.

The Kalank actor also stated that she is likely to take a break from acting after welcoming her child.

