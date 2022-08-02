Prince Harry plans to end relationship with royals for Meghan Markle

Prince Harry, who is totally smitten with his wife Meghan Markle, is reportedly planning to even give up his British nationality for the political ambitions of the Duchess of Sussex.



The Cheat Sheet, citing an insider, reported that the father of Archie and Lilibet is willing to give up his British citizenship.

Harry is planning to do so even though he is aware of the fact it will cause a huge stink and likely mean the end of relationship with British royals.

Prince Harry, who has moved to California with Meghan in 2020 and living at a multi-million mansion in Santa Barbara, has not yet applied for US citizenship and he remains a British national.

The report says Harry wants to give Meghan anything she wants.

The Duke wants to live out the rest of his life in US and Meghan wants him to commit himself to this country now.