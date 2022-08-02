 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Eugenie supports Meghan Markle amid Megxit controversy

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 02, 2022

Princess Eugenie supports Meghan Markle amid Megxit controversy
Princess Eugenie supports Meghan Markle amid Megxit controversy

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Princess Eugenie came out in support of Meghan Markle amid Megxit controversy.

According to the Daily Star, Prince Andrew’s younger daughter Eugenie presented a unique gift to Meghan Markle on her 40th birthday, showing support to her following Megxit.

Princess Eugenie announced thoughtful present for the Duchess of Sussex on Instagram to mark her birthday with ‘40 minutes of mentorship’ for women around the world.

Eugenie had said in her stories: "To celebrate dear Meghan's 40th birthday I'm contributing 40 minutes of mentorship to support women re-entering the workforce."

Eugenie had shared the story with some stickers, of these one saying, "Happy birthday."

Royal fans see this unique gift as a show of support to Meghan Markle.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry ‘involved with all things good’ as he saves ‘millions of lives’

Prince Harry ‘involved with all things good’ as he saves ‘millions of lives’
Jennifer Garner fears of ex-hubby Ben Affleck’s relapse after JLo marriage

Jennifer Garner fears of ex-hubby Ben Affleck’s relapse after JLo marriage

Elon Musk reveals big about son X Æ A-XII

Elon Musk reveals big about son X Æ A-XII
‘Apoplectic’ Meghan and Harry will be ‘reading every word’ of Revenge book

‘Apoplectic’ Meghan and Harry will be ‘reading every word’ of Revenge book

Watch: Matthew McConaughey reflects on important life lesson: ‘earn before you deserve’

Watch: Matthew McConaughey reflects on important life lesson: ‘earn before you deserve’
Amber Heard told sister she cut Johnny Depp’s finger, pre-trial legal docs reveal

Amber Heard told sister she cut Johnny Depp’s finger, pre-trial legal docs reveal
Princess Charlotte video with Prince William ‘blurs’ privacy of royal kids

Princess Charlotte video with Prince William ‘blurs’ privacy of royal kids
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'lack product', their life is 'riding' on reality show

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'lack product', their life is 'riding' on reality show
Prince Harry plans to end relationship with royals for Meghan Markle

Prince Harry plans to end relationship with royals for Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle’s father makes 1st public appearance since stroke

Meghan Markle’s father makes 1st public appearance since stroke
Brad Pitt wants to make peace with Angelina Jolie for their kids: Insider

Brad Pitt wants to make peace with Angelina Jolie for their kids: Insider
Johnny Depp shocking reply to Marilyn Manson’s ‘got Amber 2.0’ text

Johnny Depp shocking reply to Marilyn Manson’s ‘got Amber 2.0’ text

Latest

view all