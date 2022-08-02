 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard told sister she cut Johnny Depp’s finger, pre-trial legal docs reveal

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 02, 2022

File Footage 

Amber Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez allegedly confessed that the Aquaman actor did cut her former husband Johnny Depp’s finger with a bottle.

The newly released pre-trial court documents revealed that Henriquez told her boss about the 2015 Australian fight of Depp and Heard when the actor severed the Edward Scissorhands star's finger as per The New York Post.

During the highly publicized defamation trial of the former flames that lasted for six weeks, Depp testified that Heard threw a liquor bottle at him during their fight which left the tip of his finger cut off.

However, Heard vehemently denied the allegations while testifying in court that Depp hurt his own finger when he smashed a wall-mounted phone and later sexually assaulted her with the vodka bottle.

Now, the unsealed court documents include a transcript of a deposition from a former employer of Henriquez, Jennifer Howell, in which she said that Henriquez allegedly got a message from Heard about the bombshell Australia fight.

“She just screamed, ‘She’s done it now. She’s cut off his Goddamn finger,’ and made this huge proclamation. And I pushed my chair back. I was like, ‘What?'” Howell told Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez.

“And she goes, ‘She cut off his finger. She cut off his finger.’ And then she bolted out the door and was like, ‘I got to call somebody. I got to call somebody,'” Howell added.

Vasquez then asked Howell if Heard’s sister specified who “she and he” were in Henriquez’s statement to which Howell responded, “It was Amber and Johnny.”

“And she apparently had thrown a bottle and cut off his finger, is what (Henriquez) reported when she came back in from whoever she talked to outside,” Howell told the lawyer.

More From Entertainment:

Elon Musk reveals big about son X Æ A-XII

Elon Musk reveals big about son X Æ A-XII
‘Apoplectic’ Meghan and Harry will be ‘reading every word’ of Revenge book

‘Apoplectic’ Meghan and Harry will be ‘reading every word’ of Revenge book

Watch: Matthew McConaughey reflects on important life lesson: ‘earn before you deserve’

Watch: Matthew McConaughey reflects on important life lesson: ‘earn before you deserve’
Princess Charlotte video with Prince William ‘blurs’ privacy of royal kids

Princess Charlotte video with Prince William ‘blurs’ privacy of royal kids
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'lack product', their life is 'riding' on reality show

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'lack product', their life is 'riding' on reality show
Princess Eugenie supports Meghan Markle amid Megxit controversy

Princess Eugenie supports Meghan Markle amid Megxit controversy
Prince Harry plans to end relationship with royals for Meghan Markle

Prince Harry plans to end relationship with royals for Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle’s father makes 1st public appearance since stroke

Meghan Markle’s father makes 1st public appearance since stroke
Brad Pitt wants to make peace with Angelina Jolie for their kids: Insider

Brad Pitt wants to make peace with Angelina Jolie for their kids: Insider
Johnny Depp shocking reply to Marilyn Manson’s ‘got Amber 2.0’ text

Johnny Depp shocking reply to Marilyn Manson’s ‘got Amber 2.0’ text
Prince William, brother Prince Harry are very ‘unalike’

Prince William, brother Prince Harry are very ‘unalike’

Latest

view all