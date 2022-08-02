Amber Heard told sister she cut Johnny Depp’s finger, pre-trial legal docs reveal

File Footage

Amber Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez allegedly confessed that the Aquaman actor did cut her former husband Johnny Depp’s finger with a bottle.



The newly released pre-trial court documents revealed that Henriquez told her boss about the 2015 Australian fight of Depp and Heard when the actor severed the Edward Scissorhands star's finger as per The New York Post.

During the highly publicized defamation trial of the former flames that lasted for six weeks, Depp testified that Heard threw a liquor bottle at him during their fight which left the tip of his finger cut off.

However, Heard vehemently denied the allegations while testifying in court that Depp hurt his own finger when he smashed a wall-mounted phone and later sexually assaulted her with the vodka bottle.

Now, the unsealed court documents include a transcript of a deposition from a former employer of Henriquez, Jennifer Howell, in which she said that Henriquez allegedly got a message from Heard about the bombshell Australia fight.

“She just screamed, ‘She’s done it now. She’s cut off his Goddamn finger,’ and made this huge proclamation. And I pushed my chair back. I was like, ‘What?'” Howell told Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez.

“And she goes, ‘She cut off his finger. She cut off his finger.’ And then she bolted out the door and was like, ‘I got to call somebody. I got to call somebody,'” Howell added.

Vasquez then asked Howell if Heard’s sister specified who “she and he” were in Henriquez’s statement to which Howell responded, “It was Amber and Johnny.”

“And she apparently had thrown a bottle and cut off his finger, is what (Henriquez) reported when she came back in from whoever she talked to outside,” Howell told the lawyer.