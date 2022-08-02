 
Hilary Duff offers best tip for new mums: ‘Don't get fooled by first two weeks’

Hilary Duff offers best tip for new mums: ‘Don't get fooled by first two weeks’

Hilary Duff shared her views on motherhood during an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show this weekend.

While giving best advice to new mums, the actress-singer cleared out, “I never want to be a mommy-know-it-all but loves talking about kids, especially with my friends and new moms.”

“You don’t want to take anyone's experience away. Everyone goes through parenting differently,” she said.

However, The Lizzie McGuire star shared a golden tip with new mums: “Don't expect a new baby to be easy.”

Hilary continued, “Don't get fooled by the first two weeks because you have an 'angel' baby and they haven’t woken up yet.”

“If a baby is eating well and sleeping through the night those first weeks, just wait two weeks . . . they don't know they have entered the world yet,” she quipped.

For the unversed, this is a breastfeeding week and lately the actress spoke about her difficulties while nursing her second daughter Mae last year.

“Breastfeeding is really hard for me. I’d say it was the easiest with Luca. All of the babies latch really great; I am just not a huge milk producer, and so it’s emotional for me,” she added.

Watch here:


