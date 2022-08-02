 
Tuesday Aug 02 2022
Billie Eilish looks fit and fresh post workout in Los Angeles: Pics

Tuesday Aug 02, 2022

American singer Billie Eilish made her heads turn with her casual appearance post-workout in Los Angeles.

The Bad Guy hitmaker turned into a fitness enthusiast as she left a productive gym session earlier on Monday, looking fresh and fit.

The Ocean Eyes singer, 20, donned a stylish workout ensemble as she teamed it up with thick boots which she carried in the crook of her arm.

The talented performer recently celebrated her one-year anniversary of her album, Happier Than Ever, and also gave a grand performance at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday.

Billie Eilish looks fit and fresh post workout in Los Angeles: Pics

She paired the top with a pair of brown gym shorts. The music artist slipped into comfortable blue sneakers which she wore with black ankle socks.

Her dark hair was pulled back into a loose ponytail to keep most of her out of her face, with a few loose strands falling out.

During an interview on the Little Gold Men by Vanity Fair podcast earlier in February, Billie touched on the topic of fashion.

'Since I can remember, fashion has been how I convey my feelings, how I feel about myself, and my mood. It’s really like a security blanket, and I can’t remember when it wasn’t,' she explained. 

