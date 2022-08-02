Katy Perry OPENS UP on having more children with Orlando Bloom

Global pop star Katy Perry spoke about whether she’s open to having more kids with her fiancé Orlando Bloom in a new interview.

When it comes to expanding her family the Roar crooner told PEOPLE she's hopeful.

"I'm a planner," the singer said at HEIMAT while celebrating the launch of her non-alcoholic sparkling beverage, "So we'll see."

The American Idol judge and the 45-year-old actor welcomed their first child together, Daisy Dove, in August 2020. Bloom is also dad to son Flynn, 11, from his previous marriage to Miranda Kerr.

Having a baby during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic made the parenthood experience quite unique, but the singer said she wouldn't change it for anything.

"It was just such an interesting thing having a child during COVID because everything paused besides that," Perry shared. "I love the experience I'm having with my daughter now."

The singer, who's also spending time in Las Vegas for her residency at Resorts World, said that she's ready for whatever happens when it comes to expanding her family.

"So of course," Perry said of adding to her brood. "Hopefully in the future."



