 
sports
Tuesday Aug 02 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Two Pakistani athletes directly qualify for final in Commonwealth Games

By
Faizan Lakhani

Tuesday Aug 02, 2022

Australia and Wales play their womens netball match on day five of the Commonwealth Games at the NEC Arena in Birmingham, central England, on August 2, 2022. — AFP/File
Australia and Wales play their women's netball match on day five of the Commonwealth Games at the NEC Arena in Birmingham, central England, on August 2, 2022. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Two Pakistani athletes — Arshad Nadeem and Jamshed Ali — will directly play the finals of their respective events after organisers waived the qualifying round due to a short number of entries in the commonwealth games.

An official of the Pakistan athletics team in the Commonwealth Games confirmed to Geo News from Birmingham that athletes in Javelin Throw (Arshad Nadeem) and Shot Put (Jamshed Ali) will not have their scheduled qualifying rounds.

“Both our athletes' will play the finals directly, Jamshed will appear for shotput finals on August 5 and Arshad will play his Javelin Throw finals on August 7,” Sadaf Siddiqui, the manager of the Pakistan athletics squad told the media outlet.

A source told Geo News that the qualifiers were waived due to the limited number of entries available for the respective events.

Earlier, the qualifier for shotput was scheduled for August 3 while Javelin Throw qualifiers were slotted for August 5.

Arshad Nadeem has also confirmed to Geo News that he won’t be playing the qualifier and will appear for the final directly on August 7.

