Meghan Markle leaked to media Prince William cheated on Kate Middleton?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has been accused of allegedly leaking stories to media about Prince William cheated on Kate Middleton.



The International Business Times, citing a source, reported Meghan had a ‘strange obsession’ with Prince William and Kate Middleton’s marriage, which led the Duchess of Sussex to find out about the future king’s extramarital affair with Rose Hanbury.

The IBT, quoting OK! Magazine, says, “In 2019 when rumors about William cheating were all over the American press, everyone suspected Meghan. She and Prince Harry were just married and living in England. They knew everything that was happening within the royal household."

Prince Harry’s sweetheart allegedly spread the rumours about William and Hanbury through tabloid magazine In Touch Weekly as she had connections with it.

However, there is no solid proof Meghan Markle leaked the rumours to the magazine.