Wednesday Aug 03 2022
Wednesday Aug 03, 2022

Meghan Markle committed to 'self serving', she is the 'best thing since slice bread'

Meghan Markle only plans moves that benefit herself, says royal expert.

Speaking on GB News, royal biographer Lady Colin Campbell declared Meghan believes she's "the best thing since sliced bread".

"She's very calculating," she began. "She was very committed to being self-serving, but only self-serve, public service? Not a chance," Ms Campbell added.

"This is a woman who, in my opinion, everything is calculated and it all comes down to status, and bucks and attention."

The expert later added Prince Harry "be toast" if Meghan "gets something better."

She further claimed: "I said in my book that I was told the royal family's great fear was that Harry would actually end up doing something rather dramatic and final.

"The people who know him very well, there was the fear that his passions would prevail over the limited amount of sense that he has. He's not the brightest star in the constellation."

