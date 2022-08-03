Pregnant Meghan Markle 'ignored' by Prince William during family event: Watch

Meghan Markle was seemingly snubbed by Prince William during an event she attended with the royals.

In 2019, when Meghan was pregnant with son Archie, she attended a ceremony at St Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham alongside husband Prince Harry and the Cambridges.

In a viral video, the Duchess of Sussex is spotted turning to William to engage him in conversation.

The future King, who missed Meghan's gesture, was busy fixing his scarf as he sat inside the car.



It is reported that William always had reservations with Harry marrying the Suits actress.

An insider told Mail on Sunday: "The problem is that the Cambridges felt things had moved very quickly between Harry and Meghan. Wills particularly was worried and felt close enough to Harry to voice his thoughts."

