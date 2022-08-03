Alia Bhatt plans on working till she’s 100 years old

Alia Bhatt is reportedly planning on continuing to work till the ripe old age of 100

Alia Bhatt is reportedly planning on continuing to work till the ripe old age of 100!

At a recent press conference, Alia was asked if she ever gets tired of managing so many back-to-back shoots to which she replied that she would want to work till she’s 100 years old, reported India Today.

As per reports, Alia said: “If you are fit and fine, there is no need to take rest. I get sukoon (peace) while I am working. It is my passion. It keeps my heart and soul alive and charged. I will work till I am 100.”

The actress has had a wonderful year so far both professionally and personally; she gave two superhits this year in the form of RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi and is now gearing up to bring up for her next film Darlings.

On the personal front, Alia got married to well-known actor Ranbir Kapoor and the couple is now expecting their first child together.