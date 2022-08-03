 
Wednesday Aug 03 2022
Monica Lewinsky demands her name removed be from Beyonce's 'Partition'

Wednesday Aug 03, 2022

Monica Lewinsky petitions to get her name removed from Beyonce's "Partition"

Monica Lewinsky wants Beyoncé to remove her name from a 2013 song after it was revealed that the singer will remove an offensive lyric from her new Renaissance album over ableist concerns.

Lewinsky's tweet referenced an explicit line from Partition in which Beyonce sings about a man, "Monica Lewinsky'd all on my gown".

The lyric was supposedly in reference to an affair between former US President Bill Clinton and a then-21-year-old Lewinsky, which led to Clinton's impeachment in 1998.

Following her social media message, users quickly responded to Lewinsky's tweet, pointing out that she had touted being a "rap song muse" in her Twitter bio.

Moreover, in an essay written earlier by Lewinsky for Vanity Fair, she had thanked Beyoncé for including her in the song, but offered a suggested change to the words.

"Miley Cyrus references me in her twerking stage act, Eminem raps about me, and Beyoncé's latest hit gives me a shout-out. Thanks, Beyoncé," she wrote.

Lewinsky then clarified that she engaged with the reference previously as a means to "find humor in painful/humiliating things," and that she hadn't directly reached out to Beyoncé's team to request that the lyric be removed.

