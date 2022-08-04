 
pakistan
Thursday Aug 04 2022
Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor appointed corps commander Quetta

Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor. — Twitter
  • Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor was appointed in place of his predecessor Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali 
  • Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali was martyred in a helicopter crash Tuesday.
  • Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor previously served as the director-general of the ISPR.

Former director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor has been appointed Corps Commander Quetta, Geo News reported Wednesday citing the military's media wing. 

According to the ISPR, Lt Gen Ghafoor has been appointed to replace his predecessor, Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali who — along with five other Pakistan Army personnel — embraced martyrdom on Tuesday after an aviation helicopter of the army had crashed in Balochistan.

The military chopper had gone missing as it was en route from Quetta to Karachi at around 5:30pm Tuesday evening. The personnel in the chopper were overseeing the flood relief efforts in the southwest of the country.

Above normal monsoon rains and deadly flooding have hit Pakistan hard this year, killing hundreds of people so far and wreaking havoc, particularly in Balochistan.e

