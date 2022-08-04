Kate Middleton knows Prince Louis 'is not normal', is 'worried' for her child

Thursday Aug 04, 2022
Kate Middleton would not have enjoyed too much media attention on her youngest son, Prince Louis, says expert.
The four-year-old, who stole spotlight with his antics at Queen's Platinum Jubilee, would have induced 'danger' signals in the future Queen Consort.
Royal expert Ingrid Seward tells The Royal Beat: "I think Kate has to wrap some semblance of normality around [their children], because she knows what [royal life] can do.
"She’s seen it; she's been around long enough... but they’re not normal children, and I think it's extremely hard to keep their little feet on the ground... I think this is a danger Kate's very aware of. Louis at the Jubilee became a superstar, but that would have probably worried her a bit."
This comes after earlier reports suggesting how Kate does not make a 'big deal' out of her son Prince George becoming a King in the future. George is third in line to take over the crown, after Prince Charles and Prince William.