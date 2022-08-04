 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton knows Prince Louis 'is not normal', is 'worried' for her child

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 04, 2022

Kate Middleton knows Prince Louis is not normal, is worried for her child
Kate Middleton knows Prince Louis 'is not normal', is 'worried' for her child

Kate Middleton would not have enjoyed too much media attention on her youngest son, Prince Louis, says expert.

The four-year-old, who stole spotlight with his antics at Queen's Platinum Jubilee, would have induced 'danger' signals in the future Queen Consort.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward tells The Royal Beat: "I think Kate has to wrap some semblance of normality around [their children], because she knows what [royal life] can do.

"She’s seen it; she's been around long enough... but they’re not normal children, and I think it's extremely hard to keep their little feet on the ground... I think this is a danger Kate's very aware of. Louis at the Jubilee became a superstar, but that would have probably worried her a bit."

This comes after earlier reports suggesting how Kate does not make a 'big deal' out of her son Prince George becoming a King in the future. George is third in line to take over the crown, after Prince Charles and Prince William.

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt has ‘hit a wall’ while trying to repair relationship with son Maddox: Insider

Brad Pitt has ‘hit a wall’ while trying to repair relationship with son Maddox: Insider
Amber Heard’s psychologist receives death threats post-defamation trial

Amber Heard’s psychologist receives death threats post-defamation trial
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky keeping low profile to enjoy family life with son: Insider

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky keeping low profile to enjoy family life with son: Insider
Neil Gaiman opens up on how his fans ‘mess up’ at book signing event

Neil Gaiman opens up on how his fans ‘mess up’ at book signing event
Prince Charles’ close pal accused of turning small village into ‘ghost town’

Prince Charles’ close pal accused of turning small village into ‘ghost town’
Harry Styles wins hearts over THIS ‘magical moment’ during Portugal concert

Harry Styles wins hearts over THIS ‘magical moment’ during Portugal concert
Meghan Markle’s birthday campaign dubbed ‘a bit of a bust’

Meghan Markle’s birthday campaign dubbed ‘a bit of a bust’
Demi Lovato subtly slams ex Wilmer Valderrama over age gap in latest song

Demi Lovato subtly slams ex Wilmer Valderrama over age gap in latest song
Meghan Markle asked fans to 'stop gossiping' as 'unusual' birthday present

Meghan Markle asked fans to 'stop gossiping' as 'unusual' birthday present
Kate Middleton ditches rift to wish Meghan Markle happy birthday: Photo

Kate Middleton ditches rift to wish Meghan Markle happy birthday: Photo
Johnny Depp's ‘darker side’ in unsealed court docs has fans ‘speechless’

Johnny Depp's ‘darker side’ in unsealed court docs has fans ‘speechless’
Queen proud of Prince William but snubs Prince Harry in shock message

Queen proud of Prince William but snubs Prince Harry in shock message

Latest

view all