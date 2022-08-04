 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles’ close pal accused of turning small village into ‘ghost town’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 04, 2022

Prince Charles’ close pal accused of turning small village into ‘ghost town’
Prince Charles’ close pal accused of turning small village into ‘ghost town’

Prince Charles’ close friend the Duke of Northumberland Ralph Percy is being accused of turning the village of Alnwick into a ‘ghost town’ by not doing enough to promote trade.

According to The Mirror, the residents have a long list of complaints about the charity shops littering the streets and other parts of the town.

An anonymous business owner told the outlet, “Alnwick should be like a mini York, but instead it's like a ghost town.

“We've got a world-famous castle and grounds literally on our doorsteps but visitors take one look around the town and get in their cars and leave.

"There was a time when Alnwick was full of little businesses and cafes but now we've become the charity shop capital of the North East.

"I do think the Duke should be doing much more to promote the town and attract businesses to trade here."

Meanwhile, a resident Janet Bennett told the publication: “There is a view here that visitors come to the castle and the shops and restaurants nearby don't benefit.

"Alnwick Castle is almost like a little retail park in its own right, it's got restaurants, shops and food stalls so visitors needn't go into the town at all.

"A friend recently visited me from London and she said that if you're into bargain hunting and second-hand clothes then Alnwick is the place to be.

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles wins hearts over THIS ‘magical moment’ during Portugal concert

Harry Styles wins hearts over THIS ‘magical moment’ during Portugal concert
Meghan Markle’s birthday campaign dubbed ‘a bit of a bust’

Meghan Markle’s birthday campaign dubbed ‘a bit of a bust’
Demi Lovato subtly slams ex Wilmer Valderrama over age gap in latest song

Demi Lovato subtly slams ex Wilmer Valderrama over age gap in latest song
Meghan Markle asked fans to 'stop gossiping' as 'unusual' birthday present

Meghan Markle asked fans to 'stop gossiping' as 'unusual' birthday present
Kate Middleton ditches rift to wish Meghan Markle happy birthday: Photo

Kate Middleton ditches rift to wish Meghan Markle happy birthday: Photo
Queen proud of Prince William but snubs Prince Harry in shock message

Queen proud of Prince William but snubs Prince Harry in shock message
Britney Spears claims Catholic church refused to host her wedding, but church says otherwise

Britney Spears claims Catholic church refused to host her wedding, but church says otherwise

Lions star Dev Patel tries to ‘break up’ the knife fight in Australia

Lions star Dev Patel tries to ‘break up’ the knife fight in Australia
Adele to get married and start a family soon with beau Rich Paul?

Adele to get married and start a family soon with beau Rich Paul?

Prince Harry put on blast for ‘selfish antics and ‘wo is me’ cries

Prince Harry put on blast for ‘selfish antics and ‘wo is me’ cries
Kate Middleton avoids 'complaints' to act as a 'cog' of Queen 'royal wheel'

Kate Middleton avoids 'complaints' to act as a 'cog' of Queen 'royal wheel'

Latest

view all