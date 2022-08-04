 
Meghan Markle accused of ‘mocking the Queen’ with ‘publicity stunt!’

Meghan Markle’s 40th birthday video has been blasted as a pure ‘publicity stunt’.

Royal expert Angela Levin made this observation by sharing the video to Twitter.

She wrote, "Anyone else think that Meghan and her friend Melissa McCartney [sic] were mocking the Queen in the birthday video?

“Both holding old fashioned cup and saucer like Meg used in her blog after 1st meeting with Queen. Melissa sipping from the cup wearing fancy hat and gloves?”

She also added, “The mockery shows what she thinks of the Royal Family. She's got what she wanted and is confident she can outsmart us all.”

Royal expert Phil Dampier also pointed out the same thing and admitted to The Sun, “I think it is likely they will send a public message through gritted teeth.”

