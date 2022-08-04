 
Thursday Aug 04 2022
Web Desk

Nick Jonas swoons over wifey Priyanka Chopra in sizzling picture: ‘Lady in Red’

Web Desk

Thursday Aug 04, 2022

Nick Jonas swooned over his glamorous wife Priyanka Chopra in the loved-up snap he shared on his social media account.

Taking to Instagram, the Jonas Brothers band member dropped an unseen picture of the lovebirds from the Quantico star’s 40th birthday bash last month.

“Lady in red,” the singer captioned the photo.

In the photo, the birthday girl slayed in a gorgeous red dress featuring cut-outs and thigh-high slit while looking away from the camera.

The global sensation lent her chic ensemble an added splash of dazzle with golden hoop earrings and opted for matching heels and bag for the party.

On the other hand, Jonas embraced his ladylove from behind donning a pink and black outfit with white sneakers.

The couple confirmed their relation in 2018 and got married later that year at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

The lovebirds became parents when they welcomed their first daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy earlier this year.

