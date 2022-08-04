 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 04 2022
Web Desk

Brad Pitt gets emotional as he talks about Zahara going to college: ‘So proud’

Web Desk

Thursday Aug 04, 2022

File Footage 

Brad Pitt got emotional as he gushed over his daughter Zahara for getting accepted into one of the most prestigious colleges.

In a conversation with Vanity Fair, the Bullet Train actor was full of pride for his 18-year-old daughter, saying, “I'm so proud of her."

“She's so smart. She's going to flourish even more at college,” Pitt told the publication.

“It's an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests. I'm so proud,” the 58-year old star added.

Further talking about his girl, the Oscar winner shared an emotional sentiment, “Where does the time go, right? They grow up too fast. It brings a tear to the eye.”

Pitt is also a father to five more kids with ex-wife Angelina Jolie; Maddox, Shiloh, Pax and twins Knox and Vivienne.

The actor reportedly has a strained relationship with his eldest kids following his divorce with Jolie as previously reported by OK! Magazine.

"Maddox, Pax and Zahara don’t really see both sides of the picture," a source spilled to the outlet. "They’re Team Angelina and essentially kicked their dad to the curb years ago."

However, Shiloh has been trying to "encourage” her siblings “to have a relationship with their dad because he’s always been there for them, and he’s a human being and doesn’t deserve to be treated like a monstrous criminal."

But, the 16-year-old's pleas fell on deaf ears in case of her elder brothers but Zahara "is warming up to the idea,” the source revealed.

