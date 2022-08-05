 
entertainment
Friday Aug 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Royal Family ‘nervous’ over Prince Harry’s ‘explosive’ memoir?

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 05, 2022

The British Royal Family is said to be feeling ‘nervous’ about Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir
The British Royal Family is said to be feeling ‘nervous’ about Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir

The British Royal Family is said to be feeling ‘nervous’ about Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir that is touted to be a tell-all about his life as a royal.

As per reports, the book, that does not have a release date yet, has the royal family fearing over what Harry may have included in it, especially in light of his seemingly ongoing feud with the family.

A source close to the royals was quoted by Mirror UK as saying: “There is a now tsunami of fear among the royals over what Harry will write. Many hope he may correct a few things but do not hold much hope.”

That’s not all… Yet another insider told Page Six: “There's a lot of new stories in there about the past that Harry has not spoken about before, about his childhood... There is some content in there that should make his family nervous.”

More From Entertainment:

Lady Gaga appears to confirm casting in 'Joker' sequel

Lady Gaga appears to confirm casting in 'Joker' sequel
Prince Harry’s failure to attract audience to UN event ‘not a good look’

Prince Harry’s failure to attract audience to UN event ‘not a good look’

Princess Diana’s friend thinks Prince Harry might scrap his memoir

Princess Diana’s friend thinks Prince Harry might scrap his memoir
Kate Middleton’s wish for Meghan Markle deemed ‘unnecessary’ by fans

Kate Middleton’s wish for Meghan Markle deemed ‘unnecessary’ by fans
ATEEZ bags second No.1 trophy with 'Guerrilla'

ATEEZ bags second No.1 trophy with 'Guerrilla'
Harry Styles brings two hearts closer by singing 'Can't Help Falling In Love'

Harry Styles brings two hearts closer by singing 'Can't Help Falling In Love'
Amber Heard-Johnny Depp's defamation case: Unsealed documents breaking the internet

Amber Heard-Johnny Depp's defamation case: Unsealed documents breaking the internet
Meghan Markle snubbed by a military man on her wedding day

Meghan Markle snubbed by a military man on her wedding day
Meghan Markle likely to return to acting

Meghan Markle likely to return to acting
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't last long without royal family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't last long without royal family
Brad Pitt gets emotional as he talks about Zahara going to college: ‘So proud’

Brad Pitt gets emotional as he talks about Zahara going to college: ‘So proud’
Jimmy Fallon, Keke Palmer honours Betty White legacy over Password revival

Jimmy Fallon, Keke Palmer honours Betty White legacy over Password revival

Latest

view all