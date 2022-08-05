Royal Family ‘nervous’ over Prince Harry’s ‘explosive’ memoir?

The British Royal Family is said to be feeling ‘nervous’ about Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir

The British Royal Family is said to be feeling ‘nervous’ about Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir that is touted to be a tell-all about his life as a royal.

As per reports, the book, that does not have a release date yet, has the royal family fearing over what Harry may have included in it, especially in light of his seemingly ongoing feud with the family.

A source close to the royals was quoted by Mirror UK as saying: “There is a now tsunami of fear among the royals over what Harry will write. Many hope he may correct a few things but do not hold much hope.”

That’s not all… Yet another insider told Page Six: “There's a lot of new stories in there about the past that Harry has not spoken about before, about his childhood... There is some content in there that should make his family nervous.”