Obscure’ Meghan Markle ‘craves the big time’ and ‘along came Prince Harry’

Royal experts have accused Meghan Markle of ‘using’ Prince Harry to make her ‘big ticket’ dreams in Hollywood come true.

TV presenter Judy Finnigan made this claim in her latest piece for Express UK.

She was quoted saying, "Her PR people and lawyers had no doubt this minor actress in obscure cable TV drama Suits, craved the big time."

"And if her acting wasn’t quite good enough to make her a star, that she would seek fame by another route – philanthropy."

"Like her idols Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama, she’d be a feminist icon, a worldwide symbol of altruism. The problem was she didn’t have a big enough platform to launch from. And then along came Harry."