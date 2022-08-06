 
Saturday Aug 06 2022
Girls' Generation’s Sooyoung stars in posters for 'If You Wish Upon Me'

Saturday Aug 06, 2022

Girls' Generation’s Sooyoung featured in new posters for the upcoming drama ‘If You Wish Upon Me’

KBS 2TV's upcoming series If You Wish Upon Me has unveiled a new poster, with Girls' Generation's Sooyoung featuring alongside Ji Chang Wook and other stars.

In the poster, the seven main characters of If You Wish Upon Me catch the viewer's attention by taking their own group photos themselves.

The upcoming series stars Sung Dong Il, Won Ji An, Yang Hee Kyung, Gil Hae Yeon, Yoo Soon Woong, and more alongside Ji Chang Wook and Sooyoung.

The text on the poster says, “To make the last moment shine”.

The story of the drama is inspired by an actual organization in the Netherlands that fulfills the wishes of terminal cancer patients.

If You Wish Upon Me will be aired from August 10 on KBS 2TV.

