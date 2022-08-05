 
entertainment
Friday Aug 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William trends on social media amid cheating rumours

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 05, 2022

Prince William trends on social media amid cheating rumours
Prince William trends on social media amid cheating rumours

Prince William has been trending on Twitter after the rumours of the Duke’s extramarital affair broke the social media.

As per the Economic Times report, an anonymous post from an account named Deuxmoi on Instagram alleged an unnamed British royal of having an extramarital affair.

The PR/celebrity account claimed that the affair “is an open secret in London and amongst the high society, and is the talk of every party and newsdesk.”

Reacting to the rumour, New York Magazine’s The Cut reported, “Like all the other blinds on DeuxMoi, it is unverified and quite possibly rubbish.”

However, the publication noted that William has become the leading contender for the accusations as Prince Philip is dead and Prince Andrew no longer has a wife.

As Harry lives in California, his private life is not likely to be the talk of London, the publication added.

Meanwhile, William was surrounded by similar rumours amidst the birth of his third child, Louis. The Daily Beast said that the “sensational rumour” had electrified British high society.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp, Jeff Beck reportedly stole song lyrics from prisoner's poem

Johnny Depp, Jeff Beck reportedly stole song lyrics from prisoner's poem
Amber Heard’s risqué L.A. parties details leave internet in shock: Deets inside

Amber Heard’s risqué L.A. parties details leave internet in shock: Deets inside
Why Prince William, Prince Charles wished Meghan Markle on her 41st birthday?

Why Prince William, Prince Charles wished Meghan Markle on her 41st birthday?
Brad Pitt shares valuable life lessons for ‘Bullet Train’ costar Bad Bunny

Brad Pitt shares valuable life lessons for ‘Bullet Train’ costar Bad Bunny

Zoe Saldaña claps back at Warner Bros over Batgirl’s cancellation: Photo

Zoe Saldaña claps back at Warner Bros over Batgirl’s cancellation: Photo
Machine Gun Kelly reacts to his tour bus being painted with homophobic slur

Machine Gun Kelly reacts to his tour bus being painted with homophobic slur
Queen Elizabeth snubs Meghan Markle on 41st birthday

Queen Elizabeth snubs Meghan Markle on 41st birthday

Latest

view all