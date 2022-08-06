‘Confidential Assignment 2’ confirms star cast, first look revealed

‘Confidential Assignment 2’ features Hyun Bin, Yoo Hae Jin, Daniel Henney, and Girls' Generation's YoonA

Confidential Assignment is a crime based Korean franchise which originally premiered on January, 2022. Its international version is slated to release this fall with a notable star cast.

The second edition of the movie welcomes two new stars, with Daniel Henney and Jin Sun Kyu.

The plot line of the movie continues with a North Korean officer and a South Korean officer teaming up to catch a criminal who has fled from the North to the South.

Hyun Bin plays the role of Rim Chul Ryung, a North Korean special investigation officer. Yoo Hae Jin portrays Kang Jin Tae, a South Korean detective, reported Pinkvilla.

American model and actor Daniel Henney is set to play the role of Jack, an FBI detective from the United States, while Jin Sun Kyu plays the role of Jang Myung Joon, the leader of a criminal organization.

Girls’ Generation’s YoonA will also reprise her role of Park Min Young, the sister-in-law of Kang Jin Tae, as per Pinkvilla.

Hyun Bin, Yoo Hae Jin, and Daniel Henney as FBI officers in the poster

The movie is directed by Kim Sung Hoon and will hit the theatres sometime in September 2022.







