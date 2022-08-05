 
entertainment
Friday Aug 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Is Tom Cruise bidding farewell to ‘Mission Impossible’ franchise? Director reacts

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 05, 2022

Is Tom Cruise bidding farewell to ‘Mission Impossible’ franchise? Director reacts
Is Tom Cruise bidding farewell to ‘Mission Impossible’ franchise? Director reacts 

Rumors are making rounds that Hollywood star Tom Cruise is leaving the Mission Impossible franchise after the release of the eighth film, Dead Reckoning Part One and Two.

In a recent episode of Light the Fuse podcast, director Christopher McQuarrie addressed the rumors and said that a lot of what is reported by trade magazines is actually not true.

In the previous Variety report, it was suggested that the films, expected to be released in 2023 and 2024, will act as “a sendoff for Cruise’s Ethan Hunt character.”

McQuarrie, who has directed the franchise films since 2015’s Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, shared, “Let me tell you, I’ve been working with Tom Cruise for 15 years and I cannot tell you the number of times I’ve been standing next to the man, witnessed an event and then read about it in the trades the next day and none of what they describe is actually true,” Variety reported.

“We were in Birmingham shooting a scene between Tom and Haley [Atwell]. The next day I read an article in the paper that said Tom and four other guests went out to dinner at an Indian restaurant,” he noted.

“I called Tom the next day and said, ‘There’s something weird about this article. It’s 100 per cent factually correct!’” McQuarrie added. “That’s the first time I’ve read an article in which everything happened exactly as written.”

The movie-maker went on, “I read that ‘Mission’ was going to be shot concurrently and then we decided not to do that.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is expected to be released in theatres on July 14, 2023, before Dead Reckoning 2 launches on June 28, 2024.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, not Queen, is ‘real King of people’s hearts’

Prince William, not Queen, is ‘real King of people’s hearts’
Naomi Judd’s daughter Wynonna feels disheartened by her late mother’s will

Naomi Judd’s daughter Wynonna feels disheartened by her late mother’s will
Ellen Pompeo wants THIS to change in upcoming season of Grey’s Anatomy

Ellen Pompeo wants THIS to change in upcoming season of Grey’s Anatomy
Kylie Jenner claps back at trolls criticizing her ‘unsanitary’ lab pictures

Kylie Jenner claps back at trolls criticizing her ‘unsanitary’ lab pictures

Prince Andrew faces financial scrutiny amid debt dispute with Sarah Ferguson

Prince Andrew faces financial scrutiny amid debt dispute with Sarah Ferguson
Judi Jackson uses music to bare her soul and let go

Judi Jackson uses music to bare her soul and let go
Prince William shares horror details of Anton Mzimba ‘assassination’

Prince William shares horror details of Anton Mzimba ‘assassination’
Prince Harry ‘can’t have it all’ but ‘was never denied’: report

Prince Harry ‘can’t have it all’ but ‘was never denied’: report
Joey King opens up about her fondness for 'Kissing Booth' trilogy: ‘I love playing the character’

Joey King opens up about her fondness for 'Kissing Booth' trilogy: ‘I love playing the character’
Tom Cruise wins hearts as he apologizes to a couple for spoiling their hike

Tom Cruise wins hearts as he apologizes to a couple for spoiling their hike
Kim Kardashian ’excited’ to reunite with Pete Davidson amid busy schedules

Kim Kardashian ’excited’ to reunite with Pete Davidson amid busy schedules
Queen Elizabeth’s swimming partner, aged 97, dies

Queen Elizabeth’s swimming partner, aged 97, dies

Latest

view all