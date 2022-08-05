 
entertainment
Friday Aug 05 2022
Rebekah Vardy uses Meghan Markle as 'role model' for tell-all interview

Friday Aug 05, 2022

Rebekah Vardy uses Meghan Markle as 'role model' for tell-all interview

Rebekah Vardy seemingly channelled Meghan Markle to give a bombshell interview after losing her Wagatha Christie case.

Body language expert Judi James weighed in on Vardy’s interview with TalkTV's Kate McCann as she appeared to be emotional and broke down in tears.

James told The Mirror that although ‘dramatic moments’ during the interview proved that it was "pure Vardy", Vardy may have been inspired by the Duchess of Sussex.

“Although some of the more dramatic moments looked pure Vardy there were enough nods to Meghan’s body language during the Oprah interview to suggest Rebekah might have been using her as a conscious or subconscious non-verbal role model as she told us her version of events.

"Rebekah adopted a very similar pose to Meghan and, like Meghan pretty much stuck to it throughout the interview,” James said.

"Her legs were crossed and her hands clasped to the side of her lap in an elegantly poised look that could have been regal.

"Unlike Meghan though, Rebekah’s hands began to show signs of non-verbal leakage even in the clasp, fiddling and rubbing to suggest suppressed tension or a desire to break out of the pose and let her real feelings show."

