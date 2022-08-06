Good news for Kanye West as Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance has come to an end months after they started dating.

Citing an insider, Yahoo Entertainment reported that the split was amicable and happened earlier this week.

"They are both really busy, which played a factor in the breakup," the publication quoted another source as saying. The source said "There is no drama" involved in Kim and Pete's split.

E! News reported that the former couple has "a lot of love and respect for each other," but that long distance and their demanding schedules "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."

Kim Kardashian started dating Pete after divorce from rapper Kanye West.

According to reports, Kim Kardashian first met the SNL comedian at the Met Gala.

Kanye West publicly trashed Davidson on social media for weeks