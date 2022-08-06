 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Good news for Kanye West as Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 06, 2022

Good news for Kanye West as Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance has come to an end months after they started dating.

Citing an insider, Yahoo Entertainment reported that the split was amicable and happened earlier this week.

"They are both really busy, which played a factor in the breakup," the publication quoted another source as saying. The source said "There is no drama" involved in Kim and Pete's split.

E! News reported that the former couple has "a lot of love and respect for each other," but that long distance and their demanding schedules "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."

Kim Kardashian started dating Pete after divorce from rapper Kanye West.

According to reports, Kim Kardashian first met the SNL comedian at the Met Gala.

Kanye West publicly trashed Davidson on social media for weeks

More From Entertainment:

Objections raised over James Franco's casting as Fidel Castro

Objections raised over James Franco's casting as Fidel Castro

Meghan Markle's showbiz friend Tyler Perry calls her Princess in birthday message

Meghan Markle's showbiz friend Tyler Perry calls her Princess in birthday message

Jennifer Aniston's views about Johnny Depp remain unchanged after celebrities remove their 'likes'

Jennifer Aniston's views about Johnny Depp remain unchanged after celebrities remove their 'likes'
Celebrities' likes on Johnny Depp Instagram post start vanishing

Celebrities' likes on Johnny Depp Instagram post start vanishing

Prince Harry called ex-prince after he files second lawsuit against UK govt

Prince Harry called ex-prince after he files second lawsuit against UK govt
Daisy Edgar-Jones looks effortlessly chic in gorgeous cream lace mini dress

Daisy Edgar-Jones looks effortlessly chic in gorgeous cream lace mini dress
Katy Perry takes part in TikTok trend, Pete Davidson named as her 'Lover'

Katy Perry takes part in TikTok trend, Pete Davidson named as her 'Lover'
Tom Cruise’s son shares pics of his adventures, fans react

Tom Cruise’s son shares pics of his adventures, fans react
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West getting along ‘really well’ while co-parenting kids

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West getting along ‘really well’ while co-parenting kids
Lisa Kudrow revealed she struggled to accept herself while filming ‘Friends’

Lisa Kudrow revealed she struggled to accept herself while filming ‘Friends’
Kim Kardashian bashed over latest stomach tightening procedure: ‘Ugly visual’

Kim Kardashian bashed over latest stomach tightening procedure: ‘Ugly visual’
Selena Gomez is a sight to behold in latest pictures: take a look

Selena Gomez is a sight to behold in latest pictures: take a look

Latest

view all