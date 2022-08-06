 
Willow Smith speaks 'humanness' of Will Smith after Oscars slap

Willow Smith speaks 'humanness' of Will Smith after Oscars slap

Willow Smith is standing tall for her father Will Smith after infamous Oscars slapgate.

Defending her father's altercation at the award show after he slapped host Chris Rock, Willow speaks fondly of his gentle personality.

“I see my whole family as being human, and I love and accept them for all their humanness,” she told Billboard.

“Because of the position that we’re in, our humanness sometimes isn’t accepted, and we’re expected to act in a way that isn’t conducive to a healthy human life and isn’t conducive to being honest.”

Will Smith slap came after Rock poked fun at wife Jada Pinkett Smith's medical condition Aloepecia.

