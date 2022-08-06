 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 06 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS’s ‘Bad Decisions’ tops iTunes chart all over the world

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 06, 2022

BTS’s ‘Bad Decisions’ tops iTunes chart all over the world

BTS ballad Bad Decisions is winning hearts!

As per Swoompi, the new BTS track has smashed iTunes charts hours after its official release on YouTube, and currently ranks number one in at least 74 different regions all around the world including America, Canada, Italy, Sweden and Norway.

Bad Decisions is a new single released on August 5, which is a collaboration song of BTS, Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco

The son features in Blanco’s upcoming studio album, which is expected to come out later this year.

The music video for of the song has semingly been doing impressively well and racking up views at an incredible speed, managing to exceed 10 million views within just 18 hours

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry preparing ‘double whammy’ attack at Royal Family

Prince Harry preparing ‘double whammy’ attack at Royal Family
Johnny Depp 'ripped off' incarcerated man's song, put 'his name on it'

Johnny Depp 'ripped off' incarcerated man's song, put 'his name on it'

Meghan Markle plays 'rock' for Prince Harry with THIS hand gesture: Expert

Meghan Markle plays 'rock' for Prince Harry with THIS hand gesture: Expert
Willow Smith speaks 'humanness' of Will Smith after Oscars slap

Willow Smith speaks 'humanness' of Will Smith after Oscars slap
Kim Kardashian was 'exhausted' by Pete Davidson demands, she is 41!

Kim Kardashian was 'exhausted' by Pete Davidson demands, she is 41!
It's a boy! Khloé Kardashian welcomes second baby with Tristan Thompson

It's a boy! Khloé Kardashian welcomes second baby with Tristan Thompson
Good news for Kanye West as Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split

Good news for Kanye West as Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split

Objections raised over James Franco's casting as Fidel Castro

Objections raised over James Franco's casting as Fidel Castro

Meghan Markle's showbiz friend Tyler Perry calls her Princess in birthday message

Meghan Markle's showbiz friend Tyler Perry calls her Princess in birthday message

Jennifer Aniston's views about Johnny Depp remain unchanged after celebrities remove their 'likes'

Jennifer Aniston's views about Johnny Depp remain unchanged after celebrities remove their 'likes'
Celebrities' likes on Johnny Depp Instagram post start vanishing

Celebrities' likes on Johnny Depp Instagram post start vanishing

Prince Harry called ex-prince after he files second lawsuit against UK govt

Prince Harry called ex-prince after he files second lawsuit against UK govt

Latest

view all