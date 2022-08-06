Kelis reacts to Beyoncé removing her song sample from 'Renaissance': 'I always win'

Kelis reacted after Beyoncé removed her song Milkshake's sample from her track Energy following the Midnight Snacks singer's brutal criticism.

The interpolation of the singer’s 2003 song cannot be heard anymore on the fifth song of the Break My Soul hit-maker’s album Renaissance.

Following which, Kelis’s Instagram was bombarded with comments from Beyoncé fans, asking her if she’s happy after her song sample was removed.

“You happy Beyoncé took the sample off?? Cry baby,” a user commented to which Kelis replied, “Yes I am actually. lol nobody cried.”

“I won, I always win and I’m just getting started,” the 42-year-old musician responded to another comment on her social media account as per The Independent.

Previously, Kelis commented on a fan page on Instagram that dropped a picture of the singers together with caption, “@Beyonce’s Renaissance album will include a @kelis sample on the song ‘Energy.’”



“It’s not a collab it’s theft,” Kelis wrote before adding another comment, “My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all three parties involved is astounding.”

“I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled,” she added.